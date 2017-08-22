Large tree falls on Nashville home during thunderstorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large tree fell on a house Tuesday night as strong thunderstorms swept through Nashville.

The home is located on Raycroft Place near the intersection of Wedgewood and Eighth avenues.

One of the residents, Jesse Spear, told News 2 she was at home with a roommate when it happened around 7:15 p.m.

“I was inside cooking dinner and I heard a REALLY loud crash and shattering, and then the whole house shook,” she said.

“We called 911 at first and the fire department came, told us everything was safe, and now we’re just trying to figure out where to go from here,” Spear added.

She added that they’re working to get a hold of their landlord to take the next steps.

Luckily, no one was injured, and there wasn’t serious damage to anything inside the home.

An estimate of the exterior damage wasn’t immediately known.