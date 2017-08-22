In lawsuit, Jeremy Durham calls expulsion from legislature ‘unconstitutional’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former state lawmaker at the center of a scandal on Capitol Hill is now suing the state in federal court.

Jeremy Durham filed the lawsuit Monday and in it says his expulsion from the legislature is unconstitutional.

Last year, an investigation determined Durham had inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women while he was a lawmaker.

He was expelled last September.

Durham argues he should have never lost his lifetime health insurance benefits.

