Food 2 Families 2017 food drive launches across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students across Middle Tennessee have a chance to help people in need through the annual Food 2 Families food drive sponsored by News 2 and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Elementary, middle and high schoolers will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food, and competing to see who can collect the most.

Food 2 Families has been part of our community for 35 years. All food goes to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, which stocks pantry shelves and provides food boxes for people in local communities.

Now is the time for school staff, PTA volunteers and student clubs to register and request collection boxes.

The collection drive starts August 28 and ends October 31.

Schools that collect the most food per capita can win cash prizes, along with the knowledge that they can make an impact in their communities.

Click here to register your school.