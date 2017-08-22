Vanderbilt student reports she was sexually assaulted on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A female Vanderbilt University student reported she was sexually assaulted by a male student in a residence hall.

It allegedly happened on Monday and was reported to campus police on Tuesday.

Students were notified of the alleged incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Campus police are reminding students that sexual assault does not just occur between strangers and consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of the sexual encounter.

Vanderbilt police are available to assist students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Any student who needs emergency assistance can call 615-421-1911 or the non-emergency assistance line at 615-322-2745.

The Project Safe Center offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 615-322-SAFE (7233).