Federal judge denies Moreland’s request to remove monitoring device

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A federal judge denied Tuesday former judge Casey Moreland’s request to have his electronic monitoring device removed.

Moreland and his attorneys appeared before Judge Waverly Crenshaw regarding the motion filed last week about his ankle device.

Moreland argued it should be removed since he’s been abiding to all the conditions of his release since he was released from federal custody in late March.

However, the judge denied his request. A reason wasn’t immediately known.

Moreland was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts of obstruction of justice in late April, about a month after he was arrested. He’s accused of taking steps to obstruct and interfere with an FBI investigation by devising a scheme to pay a material witness to take back her previous statements.

He was set to go trial on June 27 but filed a motion to push it back to a later date. He’s expected to go trial mid-2018.

