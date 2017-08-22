Did the solar eclipse’s turnout live up to the hype?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cities and counties in the eclipse’s path of totality promised huge turnouts for the historic event, but did the numbers deliver?

News 2 checked with three municipalities in Tennessee and Kentucky to see if the numbers lived up to the hype.

Hopkinsville and Christian County officials were estimating more 100,000 visitors for the eclipse, and it appears they were right.

Randy Graham with Christian County Emergency Management says he’s confident more than 100,000 people visited but said over the phone, “We’re still working hard to put an official number on it.”

He says if anything, the official number will be north of 100,000 people.

Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks said in a press conference Monday morning he expects $30 million in visitor spending for the city and Christian County for the weekend.

In Nashville, estimates varied wildly, but the Convention and Visitor’s Corp stuck with their original estimate.

Last Friday, Butch Spyridon estimated there would be 91,500 overnight visitors and estimated $28.8 million in direct visitor spending. The Corp released those same set of numbers Tuesday afternoon.

Gallatin had a huge festival at Triple Creek Park Monday. Sumner County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Barry Young estimates there were 60,000 people in the park alone.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown believes upwards of 150,000 people were in Gallatin total, the estimate coming from the number of events in the city.

News 2 reached out to Airbnb about the number of people who used Airbnbs over the weekend. A spokesperson said in Kentucky, there were 900 guest arrivals and hosts earned $146,000.

In Tennessee, there were 13,200 guest arrivals and hosts earned $2.6 million. It was the most popular eclipse state for Airbnb.

The spokesperson also said it only incorporates hosts/guests in cities that were directly along the path of totality. Not nearby cities.