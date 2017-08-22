Clarksville man accused of robbing Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Nashville bank Monday afternoon.

Metro police reported 24-year-old David Williams held up the SunTrust on Dickerson Pike around 2:30 p.m.

Williams is accused of demanding money from the teller before reaching across the counter and struggling with the teller over cash.

He reportedly fled the area on foot and was quickly detained by a Metro officer on Dickerson Pike when he noticed Williams matched the physical description of the robber, despite him wearing different clothing.

A sergeant later located discarded clothing behind a convenience store near the bank.

Williams was booked into the Metro jail and is expected to be charged federally.