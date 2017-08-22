Bomb threats called in to Smyrna High School, justice center

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after bomb threats were called in to Smyrna High School and the Smyrna Justice Center Tuesday morning.

The threats were issued at the school and courthouse around 8:45 a.m.

Fire crews and police officers were seen responding to the school in support of the investigation by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Smyrna police, the justice center has been cleared by officials and personnel have been allowed back in the building.

Crews remain on campus at the school and all students are reportedly safe.