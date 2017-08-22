Baby steals the show for Nashville mom who gave birth during eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While everyone in Tennessee appeared to have their eyes to the sky for Monday’s total solar eclipse, one family was indoors, waiting on something far more special.

Baby Jaylen Aileen Lara was born at 12:18 p.m. Monday, about 20 minutes after the moon began eclipsing the Sun.

Jaylen was born at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Her mother, Guadalupe Lara, says she wasn’t paying attention to the eclipse that was happening outside.

But after Jaylen’s birth, Guadalupe did see the sky darken outside through her window. That’s when her family ran outside to see the total eclipse.

“Everyone else that was here with me, right after she was born, they left,” Guadalupe laughed. “They went to see the eclipse! So it was just me and the baby here.”

It was also a momentous day for one of the labor and delivery nurses who assisted in the delivery. Audrey Garris is a registered nurse who just finished nursing school in May.

Jaylen’s birth was the first time Garris got to scrub in and help in the delivery.

“It was kind of two miracles going on at the same time,” Garris said. “You have a baby being born in one room, and something that happens once every 500 years right outside the window. So I thought it was pretty neat to be a part of both of those moments at the same time.”