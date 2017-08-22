7 killed in domestic-related homicides so far this year in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far in Nashville in 2017, seven people have been killed in domestic-related homicides.

Metro police and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation domestic crime data include both romantic relationships and familial relationships between the suspect and victim.

In 2017 thus far, domestic homicides account for around 10 percent of total homicides in Nashville. This year’s numbers are in line with 2016.

There have been three domestic homicides in Nashville in the just the past two weeks.

One case involved a mother, accused of killing her infant child. Ashley Crowder, 28, is charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her 11-month-old son, Roger Harris.

According to data from the TBI, there were 91 domestic homicides in Tennessee in 2016. Fifty-eight percent of these victims were women.

According to the TBI, more than 78,000 domestic violent offenses were reported in Tennessee in 2016. More than 71 percent of the victims were women.

