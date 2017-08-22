25-year-old arrested for murder at Cumberland View public housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’ve arrested the fugitive wanted in a murder and attempted murder at the Cumberland View housing development.

Robert Richards, 25, is accused in the death of Jonathan Cheers, 26, and for injuring Treon Bright, 23, on the night of Aug. 12.

Richards reportedly surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. His exact charges weren’t immediately released.

Metro police previously reported a detective heard gunfire on Aug. 12 and drove through the area before he was flagged down by neighbors, who pointed out the victims in a breezeway.

Cheers died at the scene and Bright was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Richards was convicted of multiple aggravated robbery counts in 2010, resulting in five eight-year sentences, which ran concurrent with each other. His parole expired in February.