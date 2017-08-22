$2 million grant program created to improve courtroom security in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A two million dollar grant program was created to improve security at courthouses across Tennessee.

The state’s Administrative Office of the Courts received the one-time grant after two serious security breaches happened at courthouses in Lewis and Coffee counties.

In June, an inmate shot an officer and struggled over a weapon with another officer before biting and shooting him in Coffee County. The inmate died near the courthouse.

The grant is to improve courtroom security and provide safe facilities.

“Court security and safety are issues the Supreme Court of Tennessee takes very seriously,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said. “This past year has yielded at least two serious security breaches that have brought renewed focus on the needs faced by judges, court personnel and the public.”

A committee will approve applications by courthouses. Preference will be given to counties with courtrooms that do not meet minimum security standards or had a security breach within the past year.

“We appreciate the support of the General Assembly and Governor Haslam to help prevent additional violence in our courthouses so that the business of our courts and our citizens can continue safely and efficiently,” added AOC Director Deborah Taylor Tate.