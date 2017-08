NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was shot multiple times during a home invasion in Madison early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Charter Village Apartments on Rio Vista Drive.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Metro police said they are searching for at least three suspects but no description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.