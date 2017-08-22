16-year-old reported missing out of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Columbia are searching for a 16-year-old boy last seen early Tuesday morning.

A press release states Allen Rodriguez hasn’t been since 8:30 a.m. near the area of Betsy Terrace Drive.

He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Police say he has braided shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.