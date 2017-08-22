1 killed, 4 injured in fiery crash on I-40 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed and four others injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Henderson County early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 112, which is 30 miles east of Jackson, around 1 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and four others were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was released.