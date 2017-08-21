Waverly husband charged in wife’s shooting death

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old Waverly man has been taken into custody after his wife was shot and killed Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Curtis Drive on reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Upon their arrival, police discovered Brandi Shear dead inside a car parked in the home’s driveway.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Charles and Brandi Shear both fired shots before the 22-year-old woman was shot and killed.

Her husband, Charles Shear, has since been taken into custody and is charged with second degree murder. He is being held in the Humphreys County jail on a $300,000 bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.