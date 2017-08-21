Titans take in total solar eclipse together after practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Mularkey was more than ready for Nashville’s epic solar eclipse, he embraced it.

Mularkey moved practice up so the team could finish just minutes before the eclipse hit totality, and the Titans could watch it together.

The team purchased 200 pairs of glasses in preparation for the event, and the players absorbed every second of it “oohing” and “ahhing” and just looking at the sky in amazement.

The head coach was excited they were all able to do it together, saying, “I thought it was a neat experience. Got to be out there with our team and got to see something I know a lot of people drove a long way to get here to see, and we got to see it together. That was an incredible, incredible experience.”

Tight end Delanie Walker said last Thursday he was looking to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the day lived up to his expectations.

”I got to do it with my peers, the guys I go to battle with. So, that’s a memory we ain’t going to forget. You know, hopefully we have a good year, go to the players, the Super Bowl and this all be in our memory,” Walker said.

“It was cool man, to be out there at 1:30 and it looks like 9 o’clock at night.” said linebacker Derrick Morgan. “It was cool because you could see it coming on as we were practicing, it kept getting darker and darker. It was a pretty cool experience.”

Some of the players admitted it was tough to stay focused the last few minutes of practice as the sky dimmed and the temperature dropped.

Safety Kevin Byard said it was one of the most memorable days of his life, telling media, “I’m blessed man, actually. I happy to say I lived thru that man, that was an extraordinary experience, something I’ll be able to tell my kids.”