Tennessee Titans welcome back Tajae Sharpe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans banged up receiving corps got a boost Monday with the return of Tajae Sharpe.

Sharpe started training camp on the P.U.P. List after injuring his foot during Organized Team Activities this spring.

On Sunday, Mike Mularkey said Sharpe had gone “above and beyond” of what they asked in his recovery from the injury. The team activated him after he passed a strenuous workout Monday morning.

Just hours later, Sharpe was on the practice field and he looked strong and fluid running routs and catching the ball in the individual session.

Sharpe was noticeably excited after practice and was happy with the way the day went.

“Felt good, felt good, just have to get my legs back underneath me. I haven’t been out there running around since OTAs so I know I have a lot of work to put in, but like I said I’m just glad to be out there,” he said.

The Titans played Saturday against Carolina without Eric Decker and Corey Davis because of injuries and Rishard Matthews because of personal reasons. That means they played without four of their top five receivers and they still one.

It also meant Mularkey was happy to see No. 19 back on the practice field.

“More competition out there. It’s good to have him back. Another big body out there especially with where we are with some of our injuries,” the coach told media.

The Titans drafted Sharpe in the 5th round after a prolific career at UMass. In his first season with the Titans he caught 41 passes for 522 yards and 2 touchdowns.