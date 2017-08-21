Police: Young man takes life after accidentally shooting, killing friend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Clarksville home.

According to a press release, one of young men was holding a loaded gun at a home on Shorehaven Drive Saturday when it discharged, striking and killing his friend.

Police said after accidentally killing his friend, the man turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

According to police, there is nothing to indicate the man who shot his friend did it intentionally.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not released.