NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millions of people will step outside Monday around 1:30 p.m. to view a once in a lifetime total solar eclipse in middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

Many of you have sent in photos of your pets, children, and yourselves getting ready for the eclipse. We want you to continue doing that today during the eclipse, too!

Lipscomb Student Government handed out free eclipse glasses to all students and staff on Monday. It was also the first day of classes for the university. Students practice for the eclipse at Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Andrea Seenbergen) Homemade viewing box (Courtesy: Tracy-Smith Leatherneck) Homemade super hero eclipse masks! (Courtesy: Jennifer Turpin)