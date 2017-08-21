Nolensville woman charged in May crash that killed motorcyclist

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 50-year-old woman has been charged in a May crash that killed a 44-year-old motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 10 on East McEwen Drive near Carothers Parkway.

During an in-depth investigation, police said it was determined Carey McGowan hit Patrick Sturdivant’s motorcycle before allegedly intentionally leaving the scene.

McGowan is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to exercise due care resulting in the death of another.

She was booked into the Williamson County jail Monday before being released on a $10,000 bond.

She is due in court Aug. 31.