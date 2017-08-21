Men arrested after 2 robbed in downtown Nashville parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have arrested two men suspected of holding up two people in a downtown Nashville parking garage over the weekend.

It happened at the parking lot of Second Avenue South and Broadway around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the two victims, who were both from Clarksville, had left a downtown bar and were walking though the parking lot when they saw the suspected robbers were standing, near a Hyundai Sonata.

The victims reported they were forced into the Sonata at gunpoint and were robbed before being released.

The victims were able to call police and provide a description of the vehicle, as well as its tag number.

Police said the Sonata was registered to a woman who lives at a Brick Church Pike apartment complex. The car was spotted about 3:30 a.m. in the complex’s parking lot.

Richard Maupins, 25, and Dantarius Hancock, 23, were both arrested. According to police, Maupins gave a statement implicating himself in the case. Hancock refused to be interviewed, police said.

Both men are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and their bonds are set at $200,000 each.

Their photos are being withheld due to pending lineups.

Police said they also discovered a nine millimeter semiautomatic in the car.