Man faces 3rd DUI after arrest in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A repeat DUI offender remains behind bars after his arrest on Friday in Williamson County.

According to a release, Franklin police spotted Marco Owens driving down Mack Hatcher Parkway near Cool Springs Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Police said the 33-year-old man was wanted for evading Brentwood officers a short time earlier. Police said Owens’ car had a flat tire and was heavily smoking at the time of the stop.

Owens was taken into custody after officers determined he was impaired.

He is charged with his third DUI, speeding, possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license, among other charges.

Owens is being held in the Williamson County jail on a $17,000 bond and he’s due in court Aug. 31 at 1 p.m.