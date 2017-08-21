From a proposal to international guests, Wilson County Fair shined during eclipse

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people experienced the eclipse in Lebanon at the Wilson County Fair.

The epic solar event helped put Lebanon on the map. Whereas Nashville is internationally known, the fair isn’t’ so much.

But there were people from all over the country and world, from Michigan and California to England, visiting the fair to witness the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Moments after totality, news 2 caught up with a young boy from the Virgin Islands caught up in the moment.

“I think it was a great experience for me. This was my first eclipse. It was one of the most spectacular experiences I’ve seen in my life,” said Mark McCluser.

“I’m hoping that maybe I can do this some time when I’m older. And also, I can’t describe it in any more words,” he added.

There was a total eclipse of the heart at the fair! During the event, Ajay Chanayil proposed to his girlfriend Brooke Newton, and she said yes! Fair officials captured photos of the moment.