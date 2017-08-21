Eclipsecast: How cloudy will it be for eclipse?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Welcome to the day of the Epic Eclipse.

News 2 meteorologist Jared Plushnick says with high confidence that rain will NOT be a concern today. Cloud cover is going to be the primary focus on our forecast.

Remember, the eclipse will last for 3 full hours with “totality” in several spots between 30 seconds and 2 1/2 minutes, depending on your location.

Again, depending on location, the partial eclipse begins just before noon, totality around 1:28 p.m. with the eclipse finally around 2:54 p.m.

Cloud cover right now looks either partly or mostly cloudy in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This means there will be space between the clouds to see the eclipse for viewing.

Also, if you have a mostly cloudy sky, do not let this discourage you because as the partial eclipse approaches totality, there will be less sunlight, in turn temperatures will slightly cool which can shrink the clouds slightly.

Keep in mind it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Make sure to have your certified eclipse glasses ready, sunscreen, and plenty of water on hand.

