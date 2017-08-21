Eclipse watchers flocking to Tennessee sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Eclipse watchers are flocking to locations all over Nashville, Tennessee, the largest city in the path of the solar eclipse, to watch the celestial event.

The total solar eclipse is expected to be visible across a 70-mile path through Tennessee, and the rest of the state will be treated to a minimum 90 percent eclipse experience.

Public viewing events are planned at a multitude of venues in Nashville, including parks, the zoo, the Adventure Science Center, Bicentennial Mall, First Tennessee Park and all of Tennessee’s wineries. Viewing events are also planned in East and West Tennessee.

The eclipse in Nashville will begin at 11:58 a.m. and last about three hours. Eclipse totality will start at 1:27 and last about 2 minutes.