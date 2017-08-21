Couple marries on downtown Nashville rooftop during total solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A one-of-a-kind wedding took place during the eclipse Monday in downtown Nashville.

It was the first wedding ceremony on the rooftop of Rock Bottom Brewery and perfect spot to view the total eclipse.

Marian Dorrian and Ronald Joseph Moorhouse say the stars aligned them to this day.

“That could only be described as the beautiful result of a cosmic phenomenon,” the officiant announced to the crowd.

The two met in high school, went their separate paths, and then reunited at their 20-year high school reunion.

“We were on separate coast at the time of our reunion so we did the long distance thing for quite a while and then I moved out to California and now we are here,” Moorhouse explained to News 2.

Nashville was a good in between for the lovebirds to spend time together, and they made a vow to wed in Music City.

The thought of getting married during a total solar eclipse seemed cosmically perfect.

“With this ring, I agree with the stars that you and I were destined to be,” the couple vowed to one another on the rooftop.

“It was the most amazing thing ever, and it’s ours it’s our eclipse,” Moorehouse smiled.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for more than one reason, drawing loved ones from all over the world.

“We have people from Ireland, Canada, Chicago, New York, California… so basically earth,” the couple explained.

While they wanted to say their vows in the dark there was a little cosmic hiccup with the sermon wrapping up early, but that didn’t over shadow the couple’s big day.

“It worked out perfect, because we could still see the eclipse. Everything lined up, here we are, it all lined up. This was perfect,” they smiled.

The couple plans to spend a couple of more days in Nashville before star gazing off to Big Bear Creek in California.

There were two other weddings Monday, one at the Adventure Science Center and one in Murfreesboro that was Harry Potter themed.

