Brentwood woman recalls eclipse from 1970

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For one Brentwood woman, Monday’s total solar eclipse will experience the “once-in-a-lifetime” event for a second time.

Sally Durfey was living in Newport, Rhode Island in March of 1970 when she experienced an eclipse as totality moved along the East Coast.

Durfey talked with News 2 about what she remembered about watching that eclipse with her neighbors and three children.

“The experience itself was so memorable, sort of eerie, as it darkened the birds started chirping, and then the street lights came on and it got cooler. This was on March 5th, 1970,” remembered Durfey.

“We stood up and jumped, everyone was jumping around, and we all mentioned, what must have this been like to be in ancient times and have that happen,” added Durfey.

She used a pinhole device to view the eclipse onto a piece of paper.

Durfey now lives at a senior living facility in Brentwood.