GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Something really magical happened Monday during the totality of the solar eclipse: Phil, of New Jersey, proposed to his girlfriend Jen.

She said yes after he told her it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime type person.

The couple travelled from New Jersey to witness the historic eclipse in Gallatin at Triple Creek Park.

