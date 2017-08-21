4 young men in custody after 3 attempted carjackings in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four young men, including three juveniles, are all in custody after three attempted carjacking in East Nashville Saturday.

The first incident happened around 7:30 p.m. as a 28-year-old man pulled into his driveway on Burrus Street when he was suddenly approached by two young men at his driver’s door.

According to police, the two, one of which was armed with a pistol, demanded his keys. The victim complied and fled to a neighbor’s home.

Police said the men did not take the victim’s car, possibly because it had a manual transmission.

Just a few minutes later, around 7:45 p.m., a 26-year-old man was in his vehicle at Gallatin Pike and Gillock Street when a group of young men walked in front of him in the street, causing him to stop.

One of the men, who police said was armed with a pistol, attempted to open the victim’s door. Police said the man was able to accelerate and get away.

In the third incident, which happened at 7:50 p.m., a 27-year-old woman said she was approached by a group of young men when she pulled into a driveway on Kirkland Avenue.

According to a release, a group of young men walked onto the property and one of the suspects, who was armed with a pistol, demanded her vehicle.

Police said one of the men approached the woman and tried to pull her away from the car. The victim threw her keys into a nearby bush.

One of the suspects looked for the keys, while another reportedly took the woman’s wallet. The men fled after another citizen saw what was happening and ran outside.

Police said a short time later, officers located a potential suspect – a 14-year-old – at the MTA bus stop across from 3410 Gallatin Pike.

According to a release, the teen was sweating profusely and was detained for investigation.

Three other young men got on the MTA bus, which continued on Gallatin Pike. Gang unit detectives quickly got behind the bus and stopped it.

The three men were taken off the bus as part of the investigation.

Three juveniles, ages 14, 16 and 17, along with 20-year-old Antwon Trice Jr,. are charged with aggravated robbery in the Kirkland Avenue case.

The 14-year-old was also charged with attempted aggravated robbery in the Gallatin Pike/Gillock Street case after the victim identified him as the gunman.

The investigation is ongoing.