137 Metro 7th graders still haven’t submitted proof of immunizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Monday that 137, or less than 3.2 percent, of seventh grade students have not provided their proof of immunization for the 2017-18 school year.

Those numbers, according to Metro officials, were as of Friday.

Students with no proof of immunization were contacted via letter and by phone calls last week. Those students who have not provided their proof of immunizations are not allowed to return to school until they do so.

School officials are expected to release an update on Tuesday.

The law requires parents to provide an updated Tennessee immunization certificate with proof of two additional immunizations before starting seventh grade.

Those shots include:

Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster (“Tdap”): required regardless of Td history (2013 update)

Verification of immunity to varicella; (2 doses or history of disease)

Students can receive the needed immunizations, or obtain the updated certificate if they have already had the immunizations, from their doctor or, if eligible, from the Metro Public Health Department.

The Health Department clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at Lentz, Woodbine and East locations.