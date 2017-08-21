1 human case of West Nile in Nashville; 13 batches of mosquitoes test positive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One human case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Davidson County.

Health officials made the announcement Monday and said the person is expected to recover from the illness.

In addition to the one human case, 13 more batches of mosquitoes also tested positive for West Nile across Davidson County.

Those areas include:

Antioch – Near the intersection of Edge O Lake Drive and Murfreesboro Pike

Green Hills – Near the intersection of Woodlawn Drive and Estes Road

Old Hickory – Near the intersection of Swinging Bridge Road and Ensley Avenue

Hermitage – Near the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Highland View Drive

Hermitage – Near the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Albany Drive

Donelson – Near the intersection of Donelson Pike and Lakeland Drive

Madison – Near the intersection of Neelys Bend Road and Gallatin Pike S.

Goodlettsville – Near the intersection of Gallatin Pike N. and Alta Loma Road

East Nashville – Near the intersection of Eastland Avenue and Preston Drive

East Nashville – Near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Gallatin Pike

West Nashville – Near the intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Avenue

South Nashville – Near the intersection of Polk Avenue and Nolensville Pike

Waverly/Belmont – Near the intersection of 12 Ave. South and Acklen Avenue

The health department said its pest management staff will visit those areas in the near future to pass out mosquito protection and prevention educational materials and monitor standing water looking for mosquito larvae.

Staff will also apply a granular larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present.

Staff began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County the first week in May and health department staff sends the mosquitoes to the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab for testing.

The health department recommends residents to use insect repellent, dress in long sleeves and pants, drain standing water and install window screens in an effort to prevent mosquito bites.

For updates on West Nile Virus, visit the health department’s website.

Davidson County residents who have mosquito problems can call 615-340-5660 to arrange a pest management staff member to come and inspect your property.