Witness history during News 2’s Epic Eclipse Watch Party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday is the day. The Epic Eclipse is upon us.

News 2 is hosting a live special both on air and online from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., bringing you everything you need to know as the total solar eclipse sweeps across the country.

And if you can’t step outside or aren’t travelling to the path of totality, don’t worry. You can see it all unfold right here on News 2.

We’ll have crews in Hopkinsville, Clarksville, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, and more, giving you a look at what’s going on across Middle Tennessee.

Total eclipses happen somewhere in the world once every 18 months, but for the complete shadow to hit a single location like Murfreesboro or Nashville makes it even rarer.

Some locations can wait thousands of years to experience it, and we’re about to witness it ourselves.

Stay tuned to News 2 both on air and online Monday, Aug. 21, and be sure to visit wkrn.com/eclipse for the latest.

What are your plans for the day? Be sure to send us your photos, whether you’re at event or having a little party at home! Send them to pix@wkrn.com or through iReport2 section of the News 2 app.