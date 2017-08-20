Wilson County Fair responds to allegation of animal abuse

Lebanon, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Fair is responding to a video that has gone viral of a camel that allegedly collapsed due to exhaustion and poor treatment at the fair Friday night.

A woman posted the video on social media asking everyone to ‘share, share, share’ her video. More than 14,000 views later the Wilson County Fair has responded on Facebook.

“The camel attraction at the Wilson County Fair is an independent, licensed vendor. While we don’t feel the video being circulated tells the full story (the fair only had been open for a few hours for its first evening), we have decided to dismiss this vendor, and the camel will have the rest of the week off. The foundation and pride of the Wilson County Fair is built on loving and admiring animals and their wonderful abilities.”

News 2 has reached out to the woman who took the video for more information.