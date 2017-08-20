Vatican scientist visits Hopkinsville to expound on faith, science, the eclipse

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The Chief Science Observer for the Vatican was in Hopkinsville on Sunday to talk about faith and science ahead of the eclipse.

Brother Guy Consolmagno says he’s proof you can be religious and a scientist.

He spoke at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in downtown Hopkinsville about faith and science.

News 2 asked what he thinks the eclipse represents.

“The eclipse represents not only a moment to appreciate a God who is so logical that we can predict the eclipse, but also so beautiful that it can make something like the eclipse such an enormous joy to experience,” Brother Consolmagno said.

Misel Vasoli booked her trip to Kentucky with her mother in law, a former nun, over a year ago. They came to see Brother Consolmagno as well as the historic eclipse.

“I think it’s going to be a very meditative experience and reflective experience. I’m hoping it’s going to be laced with awe,” said Jeannie Wever, the former nun.

“Just the marriage of who we are in the universe. We are in the perfect sync where the moon is the right size, the sun is the right distance and we are part of it all,” added Vasoli.

Or those who aren’t in Hopkinsville or even in the path of totality, Brother Consolmagno says anyone can take away meaning from this remarkable experience.

“Wake up and be aware of a universe that is both rational and beautiful and bigger than questions of politics, bigger than questions of what’s for lunch, bigger than questions of who I’m mad at, who I’m happy with,” he said.

“All of those are insignificant compared to a universe that continues to maintain itself in rationally and beauty and which an expression of god’s love for us,” the brother continued.

He says the experience can be religious, scientific, and just downright beautiful.

Brother Consolmagno was appointed the Chief Science Observer by Pop Francis in 2015. He splits his time between the Vatican and the Vatican Observatory in Tucson, Arizona. He was invited to Hopkinsville by the Sts. Peter and Paul parish.

