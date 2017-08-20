US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

The U.S. Navy warship USS John McCain, an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, is docked at the Subic Freeport to take part in the joint US-Philippines naval exercise called Cooperation Afloat Readiness And Training (CARAT) at the former US naval base of Subic, about 70 miles west of Manila, Philippines Thursday, June 26, 2014. After more than a decade of helping fight al-Qaida-linked militants, the United States is disbanding an anti-terror contingent of hundreds of elite American troops in the southern Philippines where armed groups such as the Abu Sayyaf have largely been crippled, officials said Thursday. The move reflects shifting security strategies and focus in economically vibrant Asia, where new concerns such as multiple territorial conflicts involving China have alarmed Washington's allies entangled in the disputes. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

SINGAPORE (AP) — A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer has collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.

The Navy’s 7th Fleet says that the USS John S. McCain sustained damage on its port side from the collision with the Alnic MC on Monday at 5:24 a.m.

Search and rescue efforts were underway in coordination with local authorities. There were no initial reports of injuries.

It is the second collision involving a Navy ship in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.

The Japan-based 7th fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.