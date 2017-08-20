Top 50 spots to see the total solar eclipse in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Below is a list of the top spots to view the total solar eclipse in East Tennessee from cities and towns across the region.
- Sweetwater – Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit Sweetwater from all over the world. The town is holding a festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 21. There will be vendors, music, dancing, moonwalk dance lessons and Moon pies. There is also a kid zones with train rides and a Spider Web Mountain. Also in Sweetwater on the day of the eclipse, Jinks Concrete Contractors Inc., will host an event called Eclipse Tailgate on the Farm. They say you can get the full experience all in one place: parking, food, entertainment and the eclipse. Reserved parking spots will be large enough for a covering and chairs beside your vehicle for $25. Parking the day of the eclipse will will be lined up as regular-lot cars side-by-side for $20. To reserve your parking spot call Kelly Hensley at (423) 295-4971.
- Madisonville – The city of Madsonville is holding a “Total Eclipse of the Park” picnic at Kefauver Park on August 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, drinks and snacks, vendors, and music. The city officials will be awarding prizes to the winners of the recycled art project contest at 3 pm that day at the library. T-shirts and special eclipse glasses are now on sale at the Madisonville Library (240 Houston Street) and at City Hall (400 College Street) and will be available to purchase at the event as well.
- Farragut – The town is hosting a party to celebrate the total solar eclipse starting at 1:00 p.m at McFee Park. The partial phase is expected to begin at 1:04 p.m., with totality beginning at 2:33 p.m. and lasting for one minute and 20 seconds. The first 450 participants will receive free eclipse glasses that will allow them to safely witness this awe-inspiring event. Other activities will include children’s crafts, face painting, a pop-up photo booth and cookie decorating. All free items are sponsored by the Town of Farragut. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase from First Baptist Concord and Tic-Toc Ice Cream Parlor Truck will be selling ice cream.
- Tellico Plains – Bring a lawn chair, hat, suscreen and eclipse viewing glasses to view the “Totally Tellico” total solar eclipse. There will be a viewing party in the fields behind the Cherohala Skyway Visitor’s Center. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Astronomy Club. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, drinks and binoculars. Smoky Mountain Astronomy Club members will man 12 telescope in the field. There will be complimentary “solar stacks” pancakes with sausage from 7-10 a.m. at Tellico Plains First Baptist Church. Parking is in the Charlie Hall Field for $5/car or camper and $25 overnight. There is a kids zone in the courtyard of the museum and visitor’s center, food court beside Walking Bridge and live music. Tonya Dockery, a Cherokee Story Teller and local resident, will entertain the crowd with traditional and historical Cherokee stories about the Milky Way and the Cherokee’s connection to the sun, moon, and stars. Portable potties are available in the Charlie Hall field. Admission is free.
- Loudon – Grab your lawn chairs and head to the bridge on U.S. Highway 11, which overlooks the scenic Tennessee River in downtown Loudon. City officials will open up the bridge for viewing from 1-3 p.m.
- Niota – Niota is holding a Total Eclipse Festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. There will be a concert with the Michael Mayes family, Vicky Gould and Ron Calypon. Food vendors will be on site from 2 Dudes BBQ, Nacho mama’s and Sugar Shack. Michale Genest willl speak. He is a 37 year veteran of the U.S. space progrm and the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Free Solar Glasses available.
- Spring City – The town’s eclipse committee has organized two days of fun. There will be viewing parties on Monday, August 21, at two large city parks — Nature Park at the foot of the mountain, and Veterans Park on the lake.The fun begins on Saturday, August 19, with live music at Nature Park, and an arts and crafts festival (including children’s activities) at Veterans Park. Food vendors also will be at both parks both days. Visitors can cool off in the lake or the kid’s splash pad in Veterans Park!
- McMinn County Living Heritage Museum in Athens – Visit the McMinn County Living Heritage for a little bit of “Moonwalking,” and refreshments. The viewing is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Athens Parks & Recreation will be giving away SunDrop drinks, Moon Pies, and eclipse glasses while supplies last.
- Athens – Athens is going to be one of the best views for the total solar eclipse. The Athens Chamber of Commerce is holding an “Eclipse in the Park” at Athens Regional Park. There will be 10,000 viewing spots open. Enjoy lunch at the Maddi Mas and Total Meltdown Gourmet Grilled Cheese food trucks. Cool off with some Mayfield Ice Cream and snack on some Mack Daddy Kettlecorn while listening to live entertainment by Kinslee Melhorn.
- Montvale – Enjoy the Great American Eclipse from 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Montvale in Maryville. The pool and basketball courts will be open and available for use and Harmony Family Center will offer kids games, live music, experts and viewing glasses. Food and beer trucks will be onsite and open for business. Attendees should bring their owns chairs or blankets. Gates will open at 10:30 am and The Great American Eclipse is a three hour event beginning around noon for Montvale viewers and ending by 3:00 pm. This event is limited to 1000 people and all proceeds will benefit Harmony Family Center programs.Commemorative t-shirts and sweatshirts are available for pre-order only during checkout.
- Obed Visitor Center – The entire area of the Obed Wild and Scenic River will fall under the path of totality for the eclipse, providing opportunities for viewing, weather permitting. Visitors will be able to view the total solar eclipse for 1 minutes and 14 seconds from the Obed Visitors Center, located at 208 North Maiden Street in Warburg.
- Lilly Overlook – The entire area of the Obed Wild and Scenic River will fall under the path of totality for the eclipse, providing opportunities for viewing, weather permitting. Visitors will be able to view the total solar eclipse for 2 minutes and 39 seconds from the Lilly Overlook.
- Big South Fork Gateway Visitors Center – The entire area of the Obed Wild and Scenic River will fall under the path of totality for the eclipse, providing opportunities for viewing, weather permitting. Visiors will be able to view the total solar eclipse for 2 minutes and 29 seconds from the Big South Fork Gateway Visitor Center, located at 4564 Letherwood Road in Oneida.
- American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge – The entire area of the Oak Ridge unit will fall under the path of totality for the eclipse, The park is planning a publiv viewing event athte Oak Ridge Visitor Center.
- East Tennessee Technology Park – Located at 200 Heritage Center Boulevard, the East Tennessee Technology Park will hold a public viewing of the eclipse.
- Tennessee Valley Winery – Tennessee Valley Winery is hosting Sip & Stay for the GRAPE Solar Eclipse. Tent and RV camping available on-site the night before. Countdown begins at 1 p.m. and admission is $5. It includes a commemorative glass with Solar Sangria and viewing glasses sponsored by Visit Loudon County.
- Lenoir City Museum – It is a “Total Eclipse in the Heart of Lenoir City.” The Lenoir City Museum will host a viewing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Officials will greet guests with a Moon Pie, RC Cola, and viewing glasses. Fireworks immediately following the total eclipse.
- Sweetwater Valley Farm – What more could you need than cheese, cows and the eclipse? Sweetwater Valley Farm is selling tickets ranging from $25 to $2.50 to view the eclipse on their farm, located at 17988 W Lee Highway in Philadelphia. The top dollar tickets include a tour of the farm, t-shirt and viewing glasses. The cheapest tickets are for a viewing and glasses only. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy lunch from local food trucks.
- Philadelphia Quarry – The Philadelphia Quarry is holding a solar eclipse party. Admission is free. There is a potluck at 1 p.m. The quarry said their smoker will be chocked full. The event is BYOB and there will be diving in the quarry.
- Reliance – The Sun and Moon Festival will take place along the Hiwassee River Blueway in Reliance, Tennessee. The total eclipse will begin at 2:33 p.m. and will last for 2 minutes and 19 seconds. There will be stargazing and smores at 7 p.m. at the Historic Hiwassee union on Sunday. On Monday there will be family-friendly viewing event that begins at noon. Activities include story-telling and free special “eclipse viewing glasses.”
- Frozen Head State Park – Park rangers will meet at the Park Visitor Center at around 1:00 p.m. Totality will occur at 2:32 p.m.
- Savannah Oaks Winery in Delano – The Savannah Oaks Winery in Delano is holding a total solar eclipse viewing party with wine tastings, a limited edition “eclipse wine,” music and food. The winery will have events planned Friday evening through Monday evening.
- Ducktown Basin Museum in Ducktown – Viewing will take place in the old company baseball field located behind the museum. Food vendors and concessions will be available. Free parking on the lower portion of the property, spaces limited so come early. Upper portion of property free parking with museum admission, otherwise $5 per car, spaces limited. Free eclipse viewing glasses for everyone, while supplies last. The museum will be open for tours. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs.
- Quest Expeditions on the Ocoee River – There will be an eclipse viewing on the Ocoee River. A free lunch will be served at noon. The trip will depart at 12:45 p.m. Free viewing glasses provided. Space is limited.
- Fall Creek Falls – Spend the weekend at Fall Creek Falls State Park to experience 2 minutes and 24 seconds of the total solar eclipse. The park will have program and activiites such as “Pin Hole Porjectors,” “Solar Viewing,” and “Pocket Solar System.” There will also be designated viewing areas set up around the park during the eclipse.
- Tsali Notch Vineyard in Sweetwater – Seating is first come first serve. Tsali Notch Vineyard will open up there vineyard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for admission. Parking is $20 per car on either side of the vineyard or the field. They will have live music from “wild Blue Yonder” and a food truck. Wine will be available to purchase In our tasting room.
- The Cove at Concord Park – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is hosting an eclipse viewing Party at the Cove at Concord Park. The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A limited number of “eclipse glasses” will be available to aide in safely viewing the eclipse. Tootsie Truck will be on hand selling food, and Knoxville-based RMS, a veteran rock band, will play a wide variety of music that will include classic rock and R&B from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees can also bring their own food to the event. Parking will be available at the Cove and across the street. Other areas of Concord Park will provide good viewing opportunities if no parking is available near the Eclipse Party.
- Fort Loudoun State Park – The park is holding a free event from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fort Loudoun. They will provide eclipse glasses. In addition to viewing the solar eclipse, the ranger will have information about 18th-century beliefs of solar eclipses as well as the actual science behind the eclipse. This event is sold out.
- Clingman’s Dome – The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is hosting a special ticketed event at Clingmans Dome. Tickets for the event are already sold out. The national park is partnering with NASA, Southwestern Community College and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to provide a special program with featured speakers and storytellers and explain the science and culture connection to Clingmans Dome.
- Adventures Unlimited in Ocoee – Adventures Unlimited is planning an eclipse rafting trip along the Middle Ocoee River. The cost is $70 dollars per person, which includes a trip on the water during the eclipse, viewing glasses, dinner and live music after the trip.
- Cades Cove – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting an informal eclipse viewing site at Cable Mill in Cades Cove. There will be no charge to participate. Vehicle access to these sites, though, may be closed when parking becomes full or roads become congested
- Ocanuluftee – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting an informal eclipse viewing site at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center. There will be no charge to participate. Vehicle access to these sites, though, may be closed when parking becomes full or roads become congested.
- Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont – The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont is planning a special multi-day Science Camp for high school aged students over the eclipse weekend and event. For more information on this opportunity as details become available, go to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont website.
- Look Rock – One of the best views of the Tennessee mountains is from the observation tower at Look Rock. The concrete tower is high above the trees and mountains. There is plenty of parking along the Parkway. The trail crosses the road at the end of the parking lot.It is a short hike up to the observation tower. The observation tower is small. It is a short hike up to the observation tower. The observation tower is small though.
- River Rat Tubing in Townsend – The “Totality Tuber Solar Eclipse Celebration” will take place at River Rat Tubing in Townsend. For $25 per person, tubers get a glow in the dark t-shirt and a unique view of the eclipse. The total eclipse will start in Townsend at around 1:34 and last about one minute and 28 seconds. After the total solar eclipse, there will be live music and family activities at River Rat Tubing’s main building, located at 205 Wears Valley Road.
- Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County Campus – Pellissippi Sate is planning a community and college-wide watch party at their Blount County Campus. The college is also participating in a NASA experiment during the eclipse. The college will launch a high altitude balloon to gather data and conduct experiments during the two-minute window of the total eclipse. Video from the balloon of the eclipse will be streamed live to NASA’s website.
- Roane State Community College in Harriman – Roane State is hosting a solar eclipse event in Harriman. There will be a lecture from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the O’Brien Theatre. Then, participants can view the eclipse from the Roane State Grounds from 1-3 p.m. The eclipse will reach its maximum at about 2:30 p.m.
- McMinn Central High School – Area elementary schools and the public are invited to Central High School, located at $145 County Road 461 in Englewood, to view the total eclipse of the sun. The public is also invited to bring their own telescopes with solar filters or any other viewing aids. Solar viewing glasses will be sold also as well as t-shirts to celebrate the event.
- Etowah – Etowah is holding an Eclipse Viewing Event at L&N Depot Park, located at 727 S. Tennessee Avenue in Etowah. They will have three viewing locations, food trucks, vendors, fireworks, bands, a photography contest, art contest, children’s activities and moves on the lawn. There will also be a live stream from NASA. The event is free and includes viewing glasses.
- Starr Mountain Outfitters in Etowah – The outdoor store is holding a “Hang Out in the Dark” for the total solar eclipse. People are encouraged to bring their hammock, blankets and chairs and join Starr Mountain Outfitters for food trucks, outfitter vendors and special music starting at 4:00 p.m. The store will have eclipse t-shirts and viewing glasses.
- 1st United Methodist Church in Maryville – The 1st United Methodist Church in Maryville is offering people a “totally” fun way to enjoy the Total Solar Eclipse. From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. the church will be handing out eclipse snacks like Moon Pies and Sundrop soda on the front lawn of the church. There will be special activities for children and the church will provide certified solar eclipse glasses.
- UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge – The UT Arboretum Society will view the solar eclipse from the arboretum in Oak Ridge. The public is invited to view the eclipse in a clear area above the arboretum’s auditorium. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. for cars to park near the site. Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center staff will direct patrons to walk to the area at the top of the hill. The public is invited to bring chairs, blankets and viewing devices. Normal arboretum rules will be followed including no pets and no picnicking. People are encouraged to bring water. Restrooms will be available in the auditorium building.
- Blount County Public Library – The library is holding a safe viewing party from 1 to 4 p.m. at their 508 N. Cusick location in Maryville. The library will hand out 100 CE ISO certified viewing glasses on a first come, first served basis. There will be low-tech pinhole cameras as well as a variety of information activities and children’s crafts related to the eclipse. Viewing will take place on the pedestrian bridge outside the library.
- Dancing Bear Lodge – Dancing Bear Lodge is hosting a Total Solar Eclipse Party. They will host an observation picnic on the Dancing Bear Lodge Vent lawn. The cost is $35 per person and includes lunch, a live DJ, eclipse viewing sunglasses and complimentary chairs. This event is sold out.
- Camp Buck Toms in Rockwood – The Boy Scouts are holding an eclipse viewing party at Camp Buck Toms, located at 373 Camp Bucktom Road in Rockwood. The cost is $10 per person, which includes activities and a patch. Some of the activies include Eclipse/Science Crafts & Experiments, Solar Telescopes and Eclipe viewing Glasses, LIve Streaming NASA Feed and an unobstructed views at the Pinnacle at Camp Buck Toms.
- John Knox Center in Ten Mile – The John Knox Center is holding an eclipse viewing party. The cost is $45 for adults and $35 for children 10 years and under. The event fee includes a cookout lunch, official viewing glasses, evclipse viewing on the waterfront, oppertunity to play on their newly renovated ropes course, archery and dinner. Fishing is available for guests. Bring your own lawn charis, towels and blankets for eclipse viewing.
- Cumberland Trail State Park – Join the Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail and the Friends of the Cumberland Trail for an exclusive viewing of the solar eclipse. Ticket price includes: live music, ranger-led hikes, family-friendly programs (under-12 admitted free with an adult), a pair of eclipse glasses, and a one-year membership to the Friends of the Cumberland Trail. Vendors on-site to provide food and merchandise. All proceeds benefit the Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail. Only 200 tickets ($15.66 online) will be available. This event is sold out.