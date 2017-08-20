Tennessean wins $2M in Saturday’s Powerball drawing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone from Tennessee won $2 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

There was also a $200,000 winner in Memphis among the 96,127 winners across the entire state.

Lottery officials the $2 million winner matched 5 of the white numbers draw, just one shy of a jackpot win, and the $200,000 winner matches four of the white numbers.

Both players added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied their winnings.

The Tennessee Lottery says the current jackpot is the second largest in Powerball’s history and the third largest in North American lottery history.

Powerball is a popular drawing-style game that has generated an estimated $727.9 million for education in Tennessee. Tennessee has seen six jackpot winners since April 2004.

Powerball’s record jackpot is $1.586 billion, won by a Tennessee family in Munford and winners in Florida and California in January 2016.