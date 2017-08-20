Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, August 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Eclipse Eve!

The Italian Lights Festival is back to the Bicentennial Mall and if you can make it passed the Italian food there are about 100 other arts and cultural vendors.

Today’s hours are 10am to 10pm.

Tomorrow is another day to be there because the festival is the official NASA eclipse viewing location and they’ll have experts there leading the experience.

And Union Station is getting in the eclipse spirit with an eclipse themed shopping pop up, all from local makers.

Just in the lobby of the hotel that’s from 10am to 4pm today.

And in Bordeaux the Thompson Place Golfing Range is having a Howl at the Moon Music Festival.

It’s an indie, Woodstock type festival for the free spirits out there.

That starts at 2:30 this afternoon.