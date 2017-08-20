Man arrested in blunt force trauma death at Lewisburg restaurant

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested this weekend after another man was injured and later died of blunt force trauma at a Lewisburg restaurant.

Police say they were called to Ole Steakhouse on Nashville Highway late Friday night at 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man, identified as James Dockery, seriously injured from blunt force trauma to the head. He died on the way to a nearby hospital.

According to a press release, detectives responded to the scene and conducted an investigation that led to arrest of Patrick Armstrong, 26.

Armstrong was charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Marshall County jail.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call the Lewisburg Police Department at 931-359-4044, or Criminal Investigations at 931-359-3800.