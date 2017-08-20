Lyft drivers handing out eclipse glasses to riders this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN – With hundreds of thousands of people in the region this weekend, Lyft is hoping to help you get to your eclipse party safely on Monday.

“I’m really thrilled to help people get from A to B because this is one of those occasions where people are probably going to be drinking a little bit,” said Zoe Gottstein, a four year Lyft driver, on Saturday.

There is an added bonus. If you get in the right Lyft, you may get your hands on one of the hottest commodities this weekend.

“Oh, are you excited for the eclipse? Oh, did you not get any glasses, here let me hand you a set.”

Lyft is giving away more than a thousand pairs of safe solar eclipse glasses to riders in the Nashville area.

The company is also giving people a discount if they are going to an eclipse party or viewing on Monday by using the code – ECLIPSE21.

“Its going to be a great day to be out on the road for anyone that is driving a rideshare,” said Gottstein.

Gottstein expects Monday to be hectic with people trying to get to the best place to see the eclipse so she is gearing up.

“I’m really just trying to save my miles physically and on the vehicle.”

Police across Middle Tennessee are expecting heavy trafic on jammed interstates and roads, so Gottstein hopes Lyft can help relieve some of the traffic pains for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“Everyone here is just abuzz with the solar eclipse. I’m so excited that we get to be out and about.”

If you do plan to take a Lyft or Uber, be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time in case your driver hits traffic.