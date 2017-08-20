Janet’s Planet: Don’t forget to use solar eclipse glasses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eclipse glasses are being recalled left and right. If you’re still be wondering about the difference between a real pair of glasses and a fake, News 2’s eclipse expert Janet Ivey explains the standards for making the special eyewear.

Janet says you want to make sure you have your eclipse glasses. If you’ve purchased yours already, make sure they are ISO rated. They should have the number 12312-2, which is the international number for safe eclipse viewing.

And you also want to make sure the glasses list the manufacturer. NASA’s got a list of recommended manufacturers.

If you happen to have a pair that’s wrinkled and scratched, discard them and buy another pair.

It’s very important to use the solar eclipse glasses during the partial phase of the eclipse.

Don’t let your curiosity take over your common sense or you might end up looking at the sun more than you ever would on a normal day.

As the moon makes its way across the sun, it’s not as painful to look at and your retinas don’t have pain sensors. So you may not realize the damage you can do by looking at the sun.

If you stare too long you will feel some pain in a little while if you happen to have blurry vision after staring up at the sun without proper eyewear. What’s worse – you could have macular burns.

So protect your eyes and practice good eye safety.

