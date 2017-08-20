Goodlettsville laying out the red carpet for eclipse viewers

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the path of totality going right over Goodlettsville and other towns in middle Tennessee, it is there time to shine.

If you drive through Goodlettsville, there is a good chance you will see an out of town license plate this weekend.

“It looked like it had some open space. I didn’t want to be in the mountains and I didn’t want to be in the forest,” said Marga McElroy from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The city is laying out the red carper for those watching with a watch party before and after the eclipse.

“We have several people that are driving into Goodlettsville because we are right off the interstate,” said Kimberly Lynn, the city’s director of tourism.

Lynn is not sure how many people are coming to town but knows the city has a prime opportunity for a long lasting impact.

“Not only are people here for the eclipse but they are going to see that they can still explore Nashville and do all the activities here in Nashville when they stay here in Goodlettsville,” Lynn told News 2.

Lynn said as of Sunday night, every hotel in town is booked.

“We are really excited for all these people that are in town,” she told News 2.

With people from all over the United States and as far away as upstate New York, hotels were hard to come by months ago.

“I had some fried chicken, nice cornbread biscuits and pecan pie,” said McElroy.

Steve Baron picked Goodlettsville after hearing about the town on his public radio in Albany, New York. He said after his first impression with Goodlettsville, he will be back.

“When I saw that they were doing something the night before, it just gave me a sense that this is a really great community. They have a lot of pride,” explained Baron.

That is music to Lynn’s ears as Goodlettsville continues to grow.

“It gives us a great opportunity to not only have the guest here for this weekend and tomorrow, but they are going to want to come back,” said Lynn.

Goodlettsville will host a watch party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moss-Wright Park. They will be giving away 2,000 pairs of glasses to people coming to watch the eclipse.

Visit wkrn.com/eclipse for all the resources and information you need.