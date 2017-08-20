Bowling Green woman’s body found inside a tote at her home

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – A woman’s body was found taped inside a tote Saturday says the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Pleasant Place Way in Bowling Green around 12 p.m. Saturday and found the deceased.

The deceased is thought to have been a resident of the home and police say there were signs of trauma on the body.

Police say 23-year old Justin A. Denihan of Bowling Green was at the home and told them that he killed the woman and put her body in the tote.

Denihan is in the Warren County Regional Jail charged with murder.

More information is expected to be released in this case.