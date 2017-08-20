AMBER ALERT: 4 year old boy last seen with convicted felon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 4-year old black male Zion Byrd.

Byrd was last seen wearing a blue “Jordan” T-shirt, blue jean shorts and red/white tennis shoes.

He was abducted by his 27-year old non-custodial father, Dominique Nichols and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with an unknown Mississippi license plate. Nichols is a convicted felon.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zion Byrd or Dominique Nichols, please call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.