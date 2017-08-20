17-year old shot in stomach; Metro police sorting out what happened

NASHVILLE. Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say A 17-year old was shot in the stomach Saturday night and brought to Southern Hills Medical Center for treatment

According to Metro Police the juvenile arrived by private vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and was uncooperative with investigators.

Police say the young man was later transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for additional treatment.

His condition was not released, but police say it did not appear to be life threatening.

The others with the young man when he arrived at the hospital told police it was an accidental shooting.

Metro Police tell News 2 the investigation will continue.