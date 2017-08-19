Titans offense gets redemption with 34-27 win over Panthers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said after the preseason opener against the Jets last week that his offense had to play better. Saturday against the Panthers they delivered.

Marcus Mariota played the opening two series of the game leading the Titans to a field goal and then a touchdown pass for a 10-0 lead.

Mariota left the game going 6-8 for 61 yards and a touchdown while the second team picked up right where he left off.

Derrick Henry scored twice carrying 16 times for 36 yards including a 17 yard touchdown after the defense forced a second turnover in the Panthers first 3 possessions.

Defensively the Titans first teamers held up their end of the bargain, forcing a fumble, punt and an interception on the first 3 drives of the game.

After a dominant performance in the 1st half the Titans needed a game breaker tied at 27-27 late in the 4th quarter and they got it.

The defense forced yet another fumble and David Fluellen, who led the Titans with 76 rushing yards, came in to finish it off capitalizing off the turnover with the game winning touchdown run.

The Titans are now 1-1 on the preseason with a 34-27 win over Carolina and face the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium next Saturday.