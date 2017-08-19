Tennessee Guard prepared for the eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From Clarksville to Athens, Tennessee is at the epicenter of the total eclipse.

With the eclipse comes thousands of visitors, and the Tennessee National Guard is well prepared.

Guard Soldiers and Airmen will work with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to support local and state authorities as needed.

“This is part of the Guard’s dual mission, we not only fight America’s wars, but are available here at home to respond as part of our domestic operations mission”, Maj. Gen. Max Haston, Tennessee’s Adjutant General said. “We are well prepared to move throughout the state as needed to assist in any mission deemed critical by the Governor.”

Tennessee has more than 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen throughout the state from Memphis to Mountain City.

“If something catastrophic were to happen, we would work side by side with local authorities,” Haston said.

The National Guard has pre-positioned equipment to be used if needed and is prepared to go 24/7 if need be during the eclipse.