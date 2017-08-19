Powerball jackpot tops $535 million, tune in for drawing tonight on News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Powerball players are holding their breath, waiting for the $535 million dollar drawing. This is the 8th largest jackpot in U.S. history.

No one has matched all 6 numbers in more than 2 months. That’s why the prize has grown to more than half a billion dollars.

Your odds of winning are about one in 229 million. Odds are, you’re more likely to be killed by an asteroid (1 in 700,000), hit by lightning while drowning (1 in 183 million) or give birth to quadruplets (1 in 729,000).

The Powerball drawing will be televised at 10 p.m. Central Time on News 2, right before the late news.