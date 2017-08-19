Powerball at $535,000,000 for Saturday drawing; 5th largest jackpot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $535,000,000.

For the 19th straight time the drawing came up flat Wednesday.

The multi-million-dollar payout has been growing since the June 10 drawing.

Players are always excited when a jackpot reaches such an incredible amount. We want to remind people to have fun, but please play responsibly—it only takes one ticket to win,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. “And also, remember to sign your ticket immediately after purchase.”

The current jackpot is the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Powerball’s record jackpot is $1.586 billion, won by a Tennessee family in Munford and winners in Florida and California in January 2016.

Those winning numbers will be drawn tonight right before News 2 at 10.